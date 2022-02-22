Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 23,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)
