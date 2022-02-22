The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.
