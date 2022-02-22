The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

