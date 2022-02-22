The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.54% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.