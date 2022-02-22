The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

