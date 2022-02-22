The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.31. 217,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.