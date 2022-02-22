The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,717 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

