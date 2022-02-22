The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $101.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 2,431,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

