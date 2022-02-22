The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

HCKT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The stock has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

