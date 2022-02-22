The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of HCKT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.