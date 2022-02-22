The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

