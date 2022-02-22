The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.96 and a 1-year high of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.