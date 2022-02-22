The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of New York Times worth $53,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 135.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

