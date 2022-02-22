The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

