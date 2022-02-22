The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.64

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.64 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 194418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($2.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £700.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.96.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

