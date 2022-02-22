The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Up 1.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.10. 2,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.
The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)
