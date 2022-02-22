The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Up 1.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.10. 2,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

