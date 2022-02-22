The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.