The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. The9 shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 182,261 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The9 during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The9 during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

