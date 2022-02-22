THEKEY Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $13,098.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 22% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

