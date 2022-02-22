TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.67

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 98159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

