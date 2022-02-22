Thingschain (TIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Thingschain has a market cap of $14,898.35 and approximately $55.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

