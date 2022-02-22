Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at C$127.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$101.02 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.