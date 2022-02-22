THORChain Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $46.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

