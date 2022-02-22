ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 8.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 19,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,111,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Barclays raised their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

