ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.69 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $38,699.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00141442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00192532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

