Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 237,339 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

