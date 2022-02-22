Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 34,776 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

BDX opened at $264.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

