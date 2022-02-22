Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 47,920 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 66,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NULV stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.