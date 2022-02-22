Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 69,008 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of VeriSign worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,381 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average is $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

