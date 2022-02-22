Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of Hubbell worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $168.56 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

