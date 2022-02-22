Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 400 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $335.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

