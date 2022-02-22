Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 71,284 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Globe Life worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

GL stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,249 shares of company stock worth $3,987,335. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

