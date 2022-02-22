Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

