Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Teleflex worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $65,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $42,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.26.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

