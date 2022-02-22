Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.86 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.36% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

WH opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

