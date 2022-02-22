Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 6.67% of Miller Industries worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 128.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

