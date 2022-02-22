Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.48 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.42% of Houlihan Lokey worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

