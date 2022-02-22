Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.72% of Axcelis Technologies worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

