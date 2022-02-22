Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.61 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

