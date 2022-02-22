Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.47 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3M were worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,636,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,227,000 after purchasing an additional 286,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

