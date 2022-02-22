Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

