Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIKE were worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NIKE by 722.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 243,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

