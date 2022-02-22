Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.45 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE ABT opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

