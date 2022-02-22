Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.66% of LivePerson worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

