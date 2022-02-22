Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,249 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.84% of Axonics worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

