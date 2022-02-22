Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,647 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equinix were worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 117.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $692.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $753.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.