Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 26,748 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $67,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $358.30 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

