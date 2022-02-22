Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 77,913 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.87% of Summit Materials worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

