Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $8,070,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

