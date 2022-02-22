Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 65,487 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Halliburton worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

