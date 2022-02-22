Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,452 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $269.39. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.