Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 127,440 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,440 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.91% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

